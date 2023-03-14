A Stock You Should Be Looking At: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

The price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $5.20 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1657103 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $5.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on September 23, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $6.04 per share. The transaction valued at 78,573 led to the insider holds 230,478 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $85,123 on Feb 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 243,478 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hantman Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 60,586 shares for $7.01 each. As a result, the insider received 424,799 and left with 166,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ETWO traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 302.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.31M. Shares short for ETWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.7M with a Short Ratio of 14.31M, compared to 14.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $171.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.11M to a low estimate of $169.9M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.15M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.42M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.1M and the low estimate is $701.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.