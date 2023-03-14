A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

The price of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) closed at $97.90 in the last session, down -3.23% from day before closing price of $101.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520779 shares were traded. EEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EEFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $98.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Brown Michael J sold 15,689 shares for $89.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,409,970 led to the insider holds 1,467,763 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Euronet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EEFT has reached a high of $141.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EEFT traded on average about 303.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 267.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.04M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EEFT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.56. EPS for the following year is $8.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.01 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $768.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $791.09M to a low estimate of $731.1M. As of the current estimate, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $718.5M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $927M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $903.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.