An average trading volume for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $17.13 in the prior trading day, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at $16.36, down -4.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563884 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 714,587 led to the insider holds 167,287 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 6,000 shares of EVRI for $111,480 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 61,572 shares after completing the transaction at $18.58 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, VALLI TODD A., who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 5,235 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 97,266 and left with 38,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $22.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 649.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 814.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $197.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.9M to a low estimate of $189.3M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.39M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.65M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $766.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $774.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.38M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $813.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $828.92M and the low estimate is $790.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.