An average trading volume for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed at $3.75 in the last session, down -3.60% from day before closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3007361 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2091.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXE traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 480.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.45M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 17.64M, compared to 15.87M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.09.