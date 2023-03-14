An average trading volume for Paramount Global (PARA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $19.40 in the last session, down -2.46% from day before closing price of $19.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15784680 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PARA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PARA traded on average about 11.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 88.45M with a Short Ratio of 89.65M, compared to 86.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.62% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.43B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.25B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.01B and the low estimate is $29.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.