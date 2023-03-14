An investigation into ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s technical aspects

The price of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $22.98 in the last session, down -3.28% from day before closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795464 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACIW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 17, 2020, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,030 led to the insider holds 49,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACIW traded on average about 911.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.99M. Shares short for ACIW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $426.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.91M to a low estimate of $423.8M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.83M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.24M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.