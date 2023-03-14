An investigation into Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $25.78 in the prior trading day, Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) closed at $25.48, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2439137 shares were traded. BOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $24 from $28 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $34.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares for $33.79 per share. The transaction valued at 439,244 led to the insider holds 1,415,904 shares of the business.

Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of BOX for $365,391 on Jan 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,288,904 shares after completing the transaction at $28.11 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Berkovitch Eli, who serves as the VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $29.94 each. As a result, the insider received 179,640 and left with 136,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Box’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 463.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOX has reached a high of $34.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BOX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $259.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.64M to a low estimate of $255.31M. As of the current estimate, Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.36M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.24M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.11M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $991.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $989.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.33M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.