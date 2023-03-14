An investigation into CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s technical aspects

The price of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $61.21 in the last session, down -3.95% from day before closing price of $63.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4770226 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMX traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.51M. Shares short for KMX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.82M with a Short Ratio of 23.47M, compared to 18.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 15.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.67B to a low estimate of $5.67B. As of the current estimate, CarMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.69B, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.63B, a decrease of -18.10% over than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.21B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31B and the low estimate is $26.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.