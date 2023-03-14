An investigation into International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s technical aspects

The price of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) closed at $43.32 in the last session, down -3.82% from day before closing price of $45.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956860 shares were traded. IBOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2011, Standpoint Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On June 19, 2009, Sterne Agee started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.Sterne Agee initiated its Neutral rating on June 19, 2009, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR sold 50,000 shares for $51.78 per share. The transaction valued at 2,589,000 led to the insider holds 667,439 shares of the business.

SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR sold 50,000 shares of IBOC for $2,600,500 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 717,439 shares after completing the transaction at $52.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBOC has reached a high of $53.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBOC traded on average about 244.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.87M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IBOC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 860.37k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBOC is 1.26, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 25.00% for IBOC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.