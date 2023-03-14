An overall feel about NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed at $68.02 up 2.73% from its previous closing price of $66.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813456 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NovoCure Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 814.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $107 from $89 previously.

On January 05, 2023, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $140.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Leonard Frank X sold 8,318 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 625,205 led to the insider holds 54,284 shares of the business.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM sold 25,635 shares of NVCR for $1,952,346 on Mar 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 209,753 shares after completing the transaction at $76.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Shah Pritesh, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 21,421 shares for $76.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,631,411 and left with 124,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVCR has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 626.64k over the past ten days. A total of 104.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 7.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $128.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132M to a low estimate of $122.4M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $133.21M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.08M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.2M and the low estimate is $529M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.