Are analysts optimistic about Brookfield Corporation’s (NYSE:BN) stock?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed the day trading at $29.04 down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $29.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6416047 shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $42 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $48.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BN traded about 2.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BN traded about 3.46M shares per day. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 9.65M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.19 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $29.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.72B to a low estimate of $29.72B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.17B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.56B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.56B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.73B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.4B and the low estimate is $125.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.