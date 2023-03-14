Are analysts optimistic about Community Bank System Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) stock?

The closing price of Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) was $51.95 for the day, down -4.17% from the previous closing price of $54.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798507 shares were traded. CBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bolus Mark J. sold 4,163 shares for $60.54 per share. The transaction valued at 252,024 led to the insider holds 85,153 shares of the business.

ACE BRIAN R sold 4,148 shares of CBU for $251,120 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 63,011 shares after completing the transaction at $60.54 per share. On May 23, another insider, STEELE SALLY A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $65.30 each. As a result, the insider received 130,598 and left with 39,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBU has reached a high of $73.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.27.

Shares Statistics:

CBU traded an average of 229.18K shares per day over the past three months and 265.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, CBU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for CBU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 7 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.82M to a low estimate of $127.56M. As of the current estimate, Community Bank System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.54M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.09M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $722.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.36M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.51M and the low estimate is $721.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.