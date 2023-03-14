Are analysts optimistic about Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VLRS) stock?

The closing price of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) was $10.54 for the day, down -6.31% from the previous closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669785 shares were traded. VLRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On February 16, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

On August 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 31, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has reached a high of $19.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.05.

Shares Statistics:

VLRS traded an average of 410.25K shares per day over the past three months and 301.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.00M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VLRS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.41 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $892.75M to a low estimate of $806M. As of the current estimate, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $678M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $740.26M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.