Are analysts optimistic about Dynatrace Inc.’s (NYSE:DT) stock?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed the day trading at $38.36 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $38.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2338908 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $39 from $42 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Pace Stephen J. sold 15,812 shares for $42.27 per share. The transaction valued at 668,378 led to the insider holds 120,923 shares of the business.

Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,972 shares of DT for $216,252 on Feb 16. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 932,617 shares after completing the transaction at $43.49 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Pace Stephen J., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,317 shares for $43.49 each. As a result, the insider received 187,763 and left with 120,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 391.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $49.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DT traded about 2.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DT traded about 2.7M shares per day. A total of 287.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.88M. Shares short for DT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 9.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $304.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.9M to a low estimate of $293.3M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.59M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $318.74M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $929.45M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.