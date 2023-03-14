Are analysts optimistic about Permian Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:PR) stock?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed the day trading at $10.25 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11494672 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 480,000 led to the insider holds 1,062,985 shares of the business.

Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of PR for $440,320 on Nov 04. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,107,566 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Garrison Matthew R., who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,000 and left with 1,147,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PR traded about 7.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PR traded about 10.97M shares per day. A total of 288.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.52M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 37.22M with a Short Ratio of 38.59M, compared to 39.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.90% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $739.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.2M to a low estimate of $704.83M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $316.42M, an estimated increase of 133.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.83M, an increase of 113.90% less than the figure of $133.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.74M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 103.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.