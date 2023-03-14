Are analysts optimistic about Warby Parker Inc.’s (NYSE:WRBY) stock?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed the day trading at $10.77 down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1824668 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WRBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $26 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Briggs Teresa sold 18,900 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 227,800 led to the insider holds 19,246 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 9,512 shares of WRBY for $161,798 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 11,035,909 shares after completing the transaction at $17.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 566,382 shares for $17.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,782,370 and left with 11,045,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $36.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WRBY traded about 995.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WRBY traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 115.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.67M, compared to 13.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.23% and a Short% of Float of 53.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $142.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $141M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.89M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.63M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $597.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.8M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $669.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685.9M and the low estimate is $649.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.