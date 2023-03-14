Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) closed at $15.89 down -8.26% from its previous closing price of $17.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577733 shares were traded. DLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Deluxe Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 24, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deluxe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLX has reached a high of $33.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLX has traded an average of 225.59K shares per day and 230.7k over the past ten days. A total of 43.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DLX is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 79.10% for DLX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:7995 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $536.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $553M to a low estimate of $519.5M. As of the current estimate, Deluxe Corporation’s year-ago sales were $556M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.15M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $536.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.