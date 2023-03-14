Are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) closed at $10.87 down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $11.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7881319 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DB has traded an average of 3.73M shares per day and 3.76M over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.53% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 14.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DB is 0.33, from 0.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.16B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.42B and the low estimate is $29.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.