Are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $5.23, up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620316 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LICY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $9.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LICY traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.62M. Insiders hold about 33.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 12.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $9.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $4.64M. As of the current estimate, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $3.84M, an estimated increase of 149.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.05M, an increase of 73.90% less than the figure of $149.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LICY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.4M, up 448.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $339.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $517.2M and the low estimate is $160.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 362.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.