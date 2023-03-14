Are Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $6.70, down -4.56% from its previous closing price of $7.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634715 shares were traded. OBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 976.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OBE traded 606.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 452.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.76M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.77% stake in the company. Shares short for OBE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.65M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $114.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.75M to a low estimate of $114.75M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $98.33M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.5M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $338.48M, up 97.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.04M and the low estimate is $673.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.