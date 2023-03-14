Are Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $174.48 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $173.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 167302066 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tesla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2023, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $200 to $210.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $275.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $275 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 10,455 shares for $196.72 per share. The transaction valued at 2,056,775 led to the insider holds 203,073 shares of the business.

Taneja Vaibhav sold 2,466 shares of TSLA for $482,718 on Mar 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 100,458 shares after completing the transaction at $195.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 1,298 shares for $195.79 each. As a result, the insider received 254,232 and left with 65,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLA has traded an average of 182.37M shares per day and 159.55M over the past ten days. A total of 3.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 90.59M with a Short Ratio of 81.40M, compared to 73.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.33 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.02B to a low estimate of $20.23B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.76B, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.88B, an increase of 46.90% over than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.76B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.46B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.48B and the low estimate is $116.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.