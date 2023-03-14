As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, American Express Company (AXP) offers stability

The closing price of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) was $157.63 for the day, down -4.87% from the previous closing price of $165.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6116656 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $134.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares for $174.52 per share. The transaction valued at 952,187 led to the insider holds 7,045 shares of the business.

Herena Monique sold 15,217 shares of AXP for $2,635,280 on Mar 02. The Chief Colleague Experience Off now owns 13,712 shares after completing the transaction at $173.18 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who serves as the EVP – Controller of the company, sold 5,656 shares for $175.86 each. As a result, the insider received 994,664 and left with 805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $194.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.43.

Shares Statistics:

AXP traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 748.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 6.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, AXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.79, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.41 and $10.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.16. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.19 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.44B to a low estimate of $13.67B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $11.73B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.29B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.75B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.86B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.21B and the low estimate is $63.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.