As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) offers stability

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) closed the day trading at $12.10 up 1.34% from the previous closing price of $11.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730603 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMTG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 20,215 shares of CMTG for $374,808 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 32,715 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,760 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,398 and bolstered with 6,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMTG traded about 272.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMTG traded about 268.31k shares per day. A total of 138.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 4.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

CMTG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.48, up from 2.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $70.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.97M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.26M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.41M, an increase of 47.50% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.01M, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.31M and the low estimate is $275.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.