As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) offers stability

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed the day trading at $5.59 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $5.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3195548 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UUUU, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 48,239 led to the insider holds 150,159 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares of UUUU for $118,957 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 264,837 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,800 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UUUU traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UUUU traded about 2.08M shares per day. A total of 157.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.81M. Insiders hold about 1.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.26% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.46M with a Short Ratio of 20.63M, compared to 20.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.66M, an estimated increase of 116.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.5M, an increase of 563.90% over than the figure of $116.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18M, up 437.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.7M and the low estimate is $32.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 147.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.