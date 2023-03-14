Considering Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $202.02 in the last session, down -0.26% from day before closing price of $202.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805185 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $240.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,750 shares for $220.73 per share. The transaction valued at 386,278 led to the insider holds 21,864 shares of the business.

Parisotto Shannon M sold 4,558 shares of CRL for $1,159,619 on Feb 16. The CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment now owns 6,010 shares after completing the transaction at $254.41 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Girshick Birgit, who serves as the Corporate Executive VP & COO of the company, sold 3,205 shares for $254.39 each. As a result, the insider received 815,310 and left with 41,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $308.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRL traded on average about 586.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.68, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.93 and $10.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.89. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.88 and $11.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $988.78M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $905.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.09M, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $942.96M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.31B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.