CVE (Cenovus Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $18.35 in the prior trading day, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $17.26, down -5.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11245902 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 42.26M with a Short Ratio of 50.19M, compared to 32.05M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.31 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.71B to a low estimate of $9.72B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.29B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.81B, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.81B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.77B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.51B and the low estimate is $37.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.