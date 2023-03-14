Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed the day trading at $95.00 down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $98.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3796736 shares were traded. EXPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Soliday Lance A sold 5,387 shares for $106.99 per share. The transaction valued at 576,355 led to the insider holds 9,270 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 605 shares of EXPE for $70,610 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 9,270 shares after completing the transaction at $116.71 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Soliday Lance A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 635 shares for $100.18 each. As a result, the insider received 63,617 and left with 8,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $203.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXPE traded about 2.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXPE traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.66 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.19 and $9.85.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.96B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.67B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.23B and the low estimate is $13.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.