Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) was $9.77 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $9.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869062 shares were traded. FPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 308.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when WISE MURRAY R bought 20,000 shares for $9.93 per share. The transaction valued at 198,600 led to the insider holds 189,846 shares of the business.

Fabbri Luca bought 500 shares of FPI for $5,115 on Mar 09. The CEO and President now owns 5,043 shares after completing the transaction at $10.23 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, WISE MURRAY R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,200 and bolstered with 169,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farmland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 112.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FPI has reached a high of $16.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.47.

Shares Statistics:

FPI traded an average of 423.43K shares per day over the past three months and 674.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.20M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FPI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, FPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 138.70% for FPI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $20.55M. As of the current estimate, Farmland Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.05M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.9M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.84M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.74M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.73M and the low estimate is $60.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.