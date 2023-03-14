Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) was $104.25 for the day, down -6.78% from the previous closing price of $111.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9819135 shares were traded. FISV stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FISV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $101 from $106 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Chiarello Guy sold 13,059 shares for $116.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,515,105 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chiarello Guy sold 13,059 shares of FISV for $1,502,699 on Mar 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 13,059 shares after completing the transaction at $115.07 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Chiarello Guy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $114.74 each. As a result, the insider received 917,920 and left with 211,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fiserv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISV has reached a high of $119.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.08.

Shares Statistics:

FISV traded an average of 3.17M shares per day over the past three months and 3.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 633.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 621.76M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 5.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.55 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.34. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 29 analysts recommending between $8.99 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3B to a low estimate of $4.09B. As of the current estimate, Fiserv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.77B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.42B and the low estimate is $18.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.