FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $195.88 in the prior trading day, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) closed at $190.35, down -2.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983625 shares were traded. FLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $254 from $235 previously.

On January 31, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $208 to $240.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $278 to $203.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $265.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 533.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.54M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 948.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 970.75k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.24, with high estimates of $4.54 and low estimates of $4.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.26 and $16.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.08. EPS for the following year is $19.89, with 15 analysts recommending between $21.25 and $19.09.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $876.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $843.83M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $789.24M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.35M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $967M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.03M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.