Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) closed the day trading at $20.03 down -6.62% from the previous closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578400 shares were traded. HAFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAFC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hanmi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAFC has reached a high of $27.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAFC traded about 172.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAFC traded about 155.43k shares per day. A total of 30.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.08M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HAFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 833.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 1.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

HAFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for HAFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.07. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $70.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.53M to a low estimate of $69.19M. As of the current estimate, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.48M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.38M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.85M, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $297.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.6M and the low estimate is $286.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.