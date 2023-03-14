I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).

The price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $33.76 in the last session, up 5.04% from day before closing price of $32.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660988 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On December 20, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $66.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Burrell Terry-Ann sold 36,152 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,747 led to the insider holds 31,277 shares of the business.

Burrell Terry-Ann sold 1,102 shares of BEAM for $49,763 on Jan 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,277 shares after completing the transaction at $45.16 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,810 shares for $45.01 each. As a result, the insider received 666,657 and left with 31,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEAM traded on average about 888.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.42M with a Short Ratio of 12.48M, compared to 11.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.62% and a Short% of Float of 20.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.09 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.25 and -$5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.84. EPS for the following year is -$5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.32 and -$6.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.07M, an estimated decrease of -75.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44M, an increase of 35.70% over than the figure of -$75.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10k.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, up 6.10% from the average estimate.