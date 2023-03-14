I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG).

After finishing at $6.75 in the prior trading day, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at $6.50, down -3.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10428523 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.9M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 555.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 552.92M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.07M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 11.57M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $659.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $708.84M to a low estimate of $581.86M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $580.82M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.82M, an increase of 74.20% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679.81M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 70.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.