I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in P10 Inc. (PX).

After finishing at $9.62 in the prior trading day, P10 Inc. (NYSE: PX) closed at $9.24, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647901 shares were traded. PX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

On November 15, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.UBS initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, P10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PX has reached a high of $13.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 197.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 237.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 980.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $50.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53M to a low estimate of $49.2M. As of the current estimate, P10 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.63M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.62M, an increase of 21.60% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.15M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.53M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $232.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.51M and the low estimate is $216.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.