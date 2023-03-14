I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT).

After finishing at $4.28 in the prior trading day, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed at $4.34, up 1.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4326409 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 15, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 15, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 983,250 led to the insider holds 1,372,596 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8761.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.12M with a Short Ratio of 17.39M, compared to 17.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNIT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.93.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $286.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $289M to a low estimate of $283.7M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.01M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.41M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $288.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.29M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.