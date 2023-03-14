I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in WEX Inc. (WEX).

The price of WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) closed at $170.94 in the last session, down -5.05% from day before closing price of $180.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687845 shares were traded. WEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $233.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when SOMMER REGINA O sold 1,261 shares for $190.52 per share. The transaction valued at 240,246 led to the insider holds 14,272 shares of the business.

Deshaies Robert Joseph sold 1,000 shares of WEX for $199,190 on Feb 15. The COO, Americas now owns 7,537 shares after completing the transaction at $199.19 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Cooper David G, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 16,639 shares for $197.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,277,883 and left with 6,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $204.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WEX traded on average about 327.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 248.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.84M. Shares short for WEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.43 and a low estimate of $2.94, while EPS last year was $2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.48, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $3.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.4 and $13.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.82. EPS for the following year is $15.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $16.64 and $14.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $586.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $615.8M to a low estimate of $539M. As of the current estimate, WEX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.53M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.61M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.