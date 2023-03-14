I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Xencor Inc. (XNCR).

The price of Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) closed at $28.41 in the last session, up 5.26% from day before closing price of $26.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762097 shares were traded. XNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XNCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Dahiyat Bassil I sold 2,602 shares for $29.88 per share. The transaction valued at 77,746 led to the insider holds 249,701 shares of the business.

Desjarlais John R sold 1,230 shares of XNCR for $36,752 on Mar 09. The SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO now owns 147,726 shares after completing the transaction at $29.88 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Yang Allen, who serves as the SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CMO of the company, sold 1,094 shares for $29.88 each. As a result, the insider received 32,688 and left with 73,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XNCR traded on average about 394.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 414.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for XNCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$4.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.73M, a decrease of -72.20% over than the figure of -$87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.11M, down -40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.95M and the low estimate is $13.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.