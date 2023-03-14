In spite of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s (NYSE:BHLB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) closed at $24.36 down -4.73% from its previous closing price of $25.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817937 shares were traded. BHLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $31 previously.

On September 13, 2022, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Prescott Wm Gordon bought 16 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 416 led to the insider holds 1,196 shares of the business.

Zaitzeff Michael sold 1,274,279 shares of BHLB for $31,474,691 on May 16. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.70 per share. On May 06, another insider, Hughes William H III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40 shares for $25.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006 and bolstered with 3,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berkshire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHLB has reached a high of $31.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHLB has traded an average of 305.50K shares per day and 280.94k over the past ten days. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.94M. Insiders hold about 4.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BHLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BHLB is 0.72, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107.1M to a low estimate of $87.9M. As of the current estimate, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.36M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.58M, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $359.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.6M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.9M and the low estimate is $372.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.