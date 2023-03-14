In the case of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT), what’s next?

The closing price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) was $18.73 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $18.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4520328 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BXMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nash Michael B. bought 50,000 shares for $18.86 per share. The transaction valued at 942,970 led to the insider holds 468,455 shares of the business.

Keenan Katharine A sold 1,011 shares of BXMT for $21,373 on Dec 30. The CEO & President now owns 167,409 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 2,299 shares for $23.53 each. As a result, the insider received 54,095 and left with 168,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $32.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.81.

Shares Statistics:

BXMT traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 11.13M, compared to 8.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.36. The current Payout Ratio is 169.60% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.72M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.45M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.5M and the low estimate is $609.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.