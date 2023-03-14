In What Direction Will Oshkosh Corporation’s (NYSE:OSK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) was $80.30 for the day, down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $82.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715062 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $92.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $111.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.68.

Shares Statistics:

OSK traded an average of 518.76K shares per day over the past three months and 552.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 964.02k with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 925.67k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, OSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.28B and the low estimate is $7.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.