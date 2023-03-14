Invest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) closed at $41.38 in the last session, down -0.84% from day before closing price of $41.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2795967 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $65.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CM traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 906.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 899.98M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 26.4M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CM is 2.50, which was 5.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.15B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-ago sales were $4.12B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.21B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.09B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.41B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.22B and the low estimate is $17.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.