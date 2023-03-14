Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) closed at $5.63 up 4.45% from its previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746460 shares were traded. ALXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $65 previously.

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Pons Jaume sold 3,232 shares for $11.07 per share. The transaction valued at 35,779 led to the insider holds 539,746 shares of the business.

Randolph Sophia sold 1,617 shares of ALXO for $17,901 on Dec 29. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 270,253 shares after completing the transaction at $11.07 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, GARCIA PETER S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 893 shares for $11.07 each. As a result, the insider received 9,886 and left with 53,723 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALXO has traded an average of 184.87K shares per day and 180.54k over the past ten days. A total of 40.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.01M. Shares short for ALXO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 4.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.50% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.44, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$4.71.