Investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $207.47, down -7.89% from its previous closing price of $225.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544279 shares were traded. ABG stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2021, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $250.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $201.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Villasana George A sold 2,828 shares for $235.60 per share. The transaction valued at 666,287 led to the insider holds 4,290 shares of the business.

Maric Miran sold 489 shares of ABG for $115,120 on Mar 08. The SVP, Strategy & Innovation now owns 3,541 shares after completing the transaction at $235.42 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Villasana George A, who serves as the SVP, CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 2,202 shares for $238.01 each. As a result, the insider received 524,098 and left with 7,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Asbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABG has reached a high of $253.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABG traded 239.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 233.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.35M. Shares short for ABG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.32% and a Short% of Float of 15.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ABG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 29, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.4 and a low estimate of $7.55, while EPS last year was $9.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.05, with high estimates of $8.67 and low estimates of $6.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.16 and $25.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.06. EPS for the following year is $31.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $38.38 and $25.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.58B. As of the current estimate, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.77B, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.43B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.17B and the low estimate is $13.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.