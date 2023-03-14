Investing in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Caterpillar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $224.70, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $227.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4859390 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $221.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $225 from $230 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $290 to $230.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $217 to $295.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MacLennan David bought 400 shares for $249.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,716 led to the insider holds 3,709 shares of the business.

Long Suzette M sold 8,000 shares of CAT for $2,008,289 on Feb 09. The CLO/General Counsel now owns 8,776 shares after completing the transaction at $251.04 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, DICKINSON DANIEL M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,070 shares for $251.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,524,905 and left with 5,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $266.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAT traded 3.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 517.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 511.18M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 8.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.12, CAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.03 and a low estimate of $3.23, while EPS last year was $2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.87, with high estimates of $4.4 and low estimates of $3.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.07 and $14.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.88. EPS for the following year is $17, with 24 analysts recommending between $19.1 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $15.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.91B to a low estimate of $14.54B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.59B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.02B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.32B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.43B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.03B and the low estimate is $58.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.