Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $12.13, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272518 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MLCO traded 4.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 445.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.06M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 13.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $406.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $525.25M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $480.61M, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, down -29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 120.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.