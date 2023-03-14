Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) closed at $17.34 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $17.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408112 shares were traded. TSLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 16, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Graf Michael bought 1,500 shares for $17.55 per share. The transaction valued at 26,325 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Graf Michael bought 2,000 shares of TSLX for $37,100 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.55 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Brett Anton, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $19.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,622 and bolstered with 500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sixth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLX has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLX has traded an average of 445.27K shares per day and 684.59k over the past ten days. A total of 81.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.30M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 987.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 922.74k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSLX is 1.84, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.10. The current Payout Ratio is 133.57% for TSLX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 66:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $96.16M to a low estimate of $92.84M. As of the current estimate, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.32M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.25M, an increase of 41.30% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.59M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.12M and the low estimate is $343.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.