Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) closed at $0.20 down -5.95% from its previous closing price of $0.21. On the day, 1144997 shares were traded. TIVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1940.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIVC has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4955, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4150.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIVC has traded an average of 810.24K shares per day and 1.47M over the past ten days. A total of 9.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.66M. Insiders hold about 9.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TIVC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 104.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 87.77k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.06M and the low estimate is $18.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 781.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.