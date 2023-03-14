Investing in TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed at $2.00 up 5.26% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622139 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TrueCar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Mendel John W sold 25,000 shares for $2.33 per share. The transaction valued at 58,345 led to the insider holds 123,528 shares of the business.

Harrington Brendan L bought 10,400 shares of TRUE for $25,480 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 211,741 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Claus Christopher W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,000 and bolstered with 224,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4325.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRUE has traded an average of 404.70K shares per day and 469.3k over the past ten days. A total of 88.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $39.4M. As of the current estimate, TrueCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.86M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.34M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186M and the low estimate is $177.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.