Is Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) closed at $11.29 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641754 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $15.50.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFC traded on average about 796.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 733.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.75M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EFC is 1.80, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.83.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.72M to a low estimate of $34.78M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.47M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24M, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.47M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.18M and the low estimate is $148.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.