Is Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $36.82 in the prior trading day, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) closed at $35.99, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9188877 shares were traded. TECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TECK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECK has reached a high of $46.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 512.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 504.87M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TECK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.75M with a Short Ratio of 19.65M, compared to 13.49M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TECK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.37 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for TECK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.56 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.52 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Teck Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.02B, a decrease of -19.90% over than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.82B and the low estimate is $10.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.